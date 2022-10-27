HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Medicare Numbers Leak After Another Attack

Medicare Numbers Leak After Another Attack

By | 27 Oct 2022

Australian Clinical Labs reported this morning that the health records and credit card details of roughly 223,000 of its clients were stolen and posted on the dark web.

The details were stolen in February, and involve patients of its Medlab Pathology business, mostly from NSW and Queensland.

More than 17,500 individual medical and health records, over 28,000 credit card numbers and holders’ names, as well as more than 128,600 Medicare numbers, have been stolen and leaked.

“To date, there is no evidence of misuse of any of the information or any demand made of Medlab or ACL,” the company said, adding that the breached server had since been decommissioned.

ACL is now in the process of contacting those individuals impacted by the breach, and said it is working with government authorities to offer free credit monitoring, and ID replacement.

“On behalf of Medlab, we apologise sincerely and deeply regret that this incident occurred,” Melinda McGrath, chief executive of ACL, said in a statement.

“We recognise the concern and inconvenience this incident may cause those who have used Medlab’s services and have taken steps to identify individuals affected.

“We are in the process of providing tailored notifications to the individuals involved. We want to assure all individuals involved that ACL is committed to providing every reasonable support to them. We will continue to work with the relevant authorities.”

Australian Clinical Labs shares have dropped 11.44 per cent today.


673591

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Medibank Hack Much Bigger Than First Reported
EnergyAustralia Hacked, Customer Details Stolen
One Million Facebook Passwords Stolen
PM Pushing For Privacy Reform After Optus Hack
AMD Data Stolen By Hackers Guessing Passwords
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Rode Brings New Virtual Mixing Solution
Latest News
/
October 27, 2022
/
ASIC Issues First Greenwashing Fine
Latest News
/
October 27, 2022
/
Meta Profits Down 52%, Takes $5.6 Billion Metaverse Hit
Latest News
/
October 27, 2022
/
Klipsh, Onkyo, Pioneer & Jaemo Manufacturer Wallowing
Latest News
/
October 27, 2022
/
New Samsung Smart Ring Could Replace Smart Watch
Latest News
/
October 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Rode Brings New Virtual Mixing Solution
Latest News
/
October 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
High-quality audio equipment Australian company Rode announced that it is launching a new division focused entirely on streaming and gaming...
Read More