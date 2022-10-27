Australian Clinical Labs reported this morning that the health records and credit card details of roughly 223,000 of its clients were stolen and posted on the dark web.

The details were stolen in February, and involve patients of its Medlab Pathology business, mostly from NSW and Queensland.

More than 17,500 individual medical and health records, over 28,000 credit card numbers and holders’ names, as well as more than 128,600 Medicare numbers, have been stolen and leaked.

“To date, there is no evidence of misuse of any of the information or any demand made of Medlab or ACL,” the company said, adding that the breached server had since been decommissioned.

ACL is now in the process of contacting those individuals impacted by the breach, and said it is working with government authorities to offer free credit monitoring, and ID replacement.

“On behalf of Medlab, we apologise sincerely and deeply regret that this incident occurred,” Melinda McGrath, chief executive of ACL, said in a statement.

“We recognise the concern and inconvenience this incident may cause those who have used Medlab’s services and have taken steps to identify individuals affected.

“We are in the process of providing tailored notifications to the individuals involved. We want to assure all individuals involved that ACL is committed to providing every reasonable support to them. We will continue to work with the relevant authorities.”

Australian Clinical Labs shares have dropped 11.44 per cent today.