Streaming Service ‘Crunchy Roll’ Has Been Suspended In Russia

By | 14 Mar 2022

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has pulled all of its content and postponed all affairs in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

SPE’s anime streaming service, ‘Crunchyroll’ has had access in Russia suspended, alongside the blocking of releases of new Sony films such as Spiderman: No Way Home.

CEO of SPE, Tony Vinciquerra made a statement in an email to Variety stating “We stand with many businesses around the world who have now paused their business operations in Russia, and in support of the humanitarian efforts currently underway in Ukraine and the surrounding region… We have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and any future television distribution deals. And just this morning, Crunchyroll suspended its anime streaming service in Russia”.

Credit: NDTV.com

This action is the latest in a variety of actions made by the Japanese tech giant in supporting the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, as theatrical releases such as Morbius had already been pulled. Sony’s music division also announced that it would be next in shutting down operations in Russia.

Users of Crunchyroll will not be charged during the suspension.

Crunchyroll was only recently purchased by Sony in August last year will be merging with their other anime streaming service Funimation.



