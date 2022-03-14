Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup, set to be unveiled this week in Australia, will allow for the purchase, and display of NFT art.

Samsung first announced this in January, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“The world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator,” will allow NFT aficionados to use their smart TVs to browse the marketplace and make purchases.

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” the company said in a press release.

“In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place.”

The NFT feature is expected to be available on the MicroLED, Neo QLED and The Frame models.