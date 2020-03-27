Stream Aid 2020: Twitch’s COVID-19 Charity Event This Sunday

Twitch is hosting a live streaming charity event this Sunday (29th March) 3am-3pm (GMT+11), with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation powered by the United Nations Foundation.

Viewers will be able access the event from twitch.tv/twitch and can donate to the response fund throughout the day.

The event will feature Twitch Rivals Tournaments for Fortnite and UNO, as well as live game play from celebrity guests.

In between, there will be live musical performances from Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Cole Swindell, Lauv, Charlie Puth, Krewella, Die Antwoord, AlunaGeorge and more, as well as guest appearances from famous athletes like Darius Slay and Aly Raisman.

Twitch will also be featuring gamers who are streamlining live during the event – if you’re a Twitch streamer use the ‘TwitchStreamAid’ tag for the chance to be featured.

The full timetable for the event can be found here.