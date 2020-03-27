HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Stream Aid 2020: Twitch’s COVID-19 Charity Event This Sunday

Stream Aid 2020: Twitch’s COVID-19 Charity Event This Sunday

By | 27 Mar 2020
, ,

Twitch is hosting a live streaming charity event this Sunday (29th March) 3am-3pm (GMT+11), with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation powered by the United Nations Foundation.

Viewers will be able access the event from twitch.tv/twitch and can donate to the response fund throughout the day.

The event will feature Twitch Rivals Tournaments for Fortnite and UNO, as well as live game play from celebrity guests.

In between, there will be live musical performances from Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Cole Swindell, Lauv, Charlie Puth, Krewella, Die Antwoord, AlunaGeorge and more, as well as guest appearances from famous athletes like Darius Slay and Aly Raisman.

Twitch will also be featuring gamers who are streamlining live during the event – if you’re a Twitch streamer use the ‘TwitchStreamAid’ tag for the chance to be featured.

The full timetable for the event can be found here.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Aus Gov: ‘We Expect Energy Companies To Keep Their Customers Connected’
Microsoft Puts Security Ahead Of Previews
UK Government Denies Signing Off On Order For 10,000 ‘CoVent’ Dyson Ventilators
Another Overseas Op Goes Pear Shaped For Telstra
Vodafone-TPG Merger To Go Ahead, Despite COVID-19
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aus Gov: ‘We Expect Energy Companies To Keep Their Customers Connected’
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 27, 2020
/
Savage Response, To Ogilvy PR Heritage Claim
Industry Latest News Public Relations
/
March 27, 2020
/
Concerns Over Move To Set Minimum Advertised Prices On Power Tools
Distribution Latest News Retailers
/
March 27, 2020
/
Microsoft Puts Security Ahead Of Previews
Brands Communication Content
/
March 27, 2020
/
UK Government Denies Signing Off On Order For 10,000 ‘CoVent’ Dyson Ventilators
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
March 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aus Gov: ‘We Expect Energy Companies To Keep Their Customers Connected’
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Australian Energy Regulator has issued a set of expectations for energy companies, which aims to ensure that households and...
Read More