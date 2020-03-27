Canberra Spooks Concerned About Govt Home Workers

CANBERRA: The Australian Cyber Security Centre – part of Canberra’s spooky Australian Signals Directorate – is urging government departments and agencies that are introducing “work-from-home” measures not to neglect cybersecurity issues. The centre has warned that cybercriminals looking to take advantage of the pandemic may seek to target governments and their employees via remote-access scams.

It urges all government entities to ensure their home-based users are trained in secure use of remote desktop clients, laptops and even mobile phones. They should also consider implementing multi-factor authentication for remote access systems and resources, including cloud services, and ensure that systems, including VPN, and firewalls are secured, ACSC says.

Separately, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has also issued advice on protecting government matters. It notes that agencies should aim to limit the collection, use and disclosure of personal information to a “need to-know” basis; and headquarters should ensure reasonable steps are in place to keep personal information secure.