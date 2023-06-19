Nine Entertainment’s Stan has locked in a multi-year deal with Lionsgate studio and its US television network Starz.

The deal will see legacy programs such as Mad Men, Weeds, and The Girlfriend Experience joined by new seasons of Gray, Spartacus, and Welcome to Flatch.

Stan teamed up with Lionsgate last year to create exclusive Australian content for its streaming service. It also signed a content deal that same year with Sony Pictures Television.

“Over the years, Lionsgate and Starz have produced some of the most exciting Hollywood TV shows and movies, with Gaslit, the Power franchise, Minx and The Serpent Queen proving very successful for our service,” said Stan CEO Martin Kugeler.

“We can not wait to bring the new shows to Australian audiences. This deal is a testament to our longstanding partnership with Lionsgate and Starz, and is the latest addition to our existing content agreements with major Hollywood studios.

“This deal ensures an even stronger line up of exclusive Hollywood and global content complementing our Australian Originals on Stan.”

Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer said the deal, “reaffirms the enormous value of our content to platform partners worldwide while allowing us to bring Australian audiences a deep slate of signature Lionsgate and Starz properties, from exciting new shows like the Spartacus sequel to beloved film & TV brands La La Land and Mad Men.”