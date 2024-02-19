The launch of a brand new Hubbl streaming platform is set to put pressure on the Telstra owned Fetch TV, with a multimillion dollar marketing campaign set to be rolled out for the low cost Hubbl Puck, which could change the very shape of entertainment and sports streaming in Australia, among the services available shortly is Optus Sports that has been exclusive to Fetch in the past and Stan which owned by Foxtel arch rival Nine Entertainment.

Set to eliminate the need for a display screen with a TV tuner, the Hubble Puck can be easily connected to a multiple of display options including a 32″ monitor to a 100 inch plus display screen to a projector used in a custom install home theatre set up.

It can also be unhooked from the main display panel at home and taken with you when you go away on holiday or for business with all your settings and passwords easily accessible.

Described as transformative TV technology, Hubbl’s unique technology was developed by one of the world’s leading streaming technology Companies Comcast, who also owns Sky TV, NBC and Peacock. The business is worth over $400 Billion with the Foxtel Group, benefitting from Comcasts technology development teams, as well as the user experience data From UK’s Sky, where a similar puck is proving popular with UK users especially those who want the combination of 4K Premier League football, movies and documentaries.

Earlier today Foxtel announced that several global and local streaming apps will be available on the Hubble platform, the unlock key is the way the information from these apps are delivered with owners of a Hubbl Puck benefiting from a unique operating system and management system.

Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, video-sharing platform YouTube, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ as well as access to Kayo Sports, Stan, BINGE, Optus Sport and Flash, as well as Australia’s much-loved free streaming apps, including ABC iView and ABC Kids, SBS On Demand, 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play. As part of the launch of Hubbl, Lifestyle, a new streaming app that brings together the best lifestyle content, will also launch on the platform.

Stan, Optus Sport and Paramount+ will be available on the Hubbl platform in the future due to developers having to rewrite the code for these apps to work on the new processors built into the Hubble puck.

Foxtel claims that Hubbl aggregates the biggest global and local apps in the world and ensure thousands of hours of content are showcased on Hubbl, which will make streaming, searching between apps, watching and subscription management a lot easier than prior IQ Foxtel boxes.

Patrick Delany the CEO of Hubbl said “Hubbl is only as good as the breadth and depth of apps integrated onto the platform to ensure a truly converged streaming experience and in removing frustration when it comes to the choice of what to watch. It’s a huge testament to the transformative Hubbl technology that these world-class and much-loved local partners have chosen to reshape the streaming experience with us. The future of TV and streaming is here”.

Details on Hubbl pricing, specs, features and on-sale date will be announced soon.

ChannelNews understands that the Hubble Puck could be less than $150.