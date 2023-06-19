Official images have been released of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Series, which are expected to hit the stage during the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, and be launched next month.

These images speculate details of the Watch 6 Series, revealing the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 will be available in silver, black and beige hues, with two size variants of 40mm and 44mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic has been indicated to come in two sizes, 43mm and 47mm, in black and silver hues, but bringing a rotating bezel along.

This series is expected to feature the Exynos W930 SoC, which can offer a different clock speed, and optional integrated LTE modem. This will allow them to maintain internet connection without relying on a connected smartphone.

There are rumours circulating the Galaxy Watch6 will be unveiled on July 26th.

The upcoming watches will reportedly run on OneUI 5 Watch, based on Wear OS 4, and are expected to offer activity and health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and GPS.

They are also reported to have improved battery, with the Watch 6 expected to be fitted with a 300mAh in the 40mm, and a 425mAH in the 44mm, whereas the Watch 6 Classic is expected to have the 425mAH in both sizes.