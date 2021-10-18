According to internal documents, South Korean Netflix smash Squid Game will generate the company $1.2 billion. Making that number even more enticing is the fact it only cost around $29 million to make.

All up, people have spent more than 1.4 billion hours watching the dystopian drama.

Revised figures say about 132 million people watched at least two minutes of the show in its first 23 days,

The two-minute data is what Netflix makes public. Last week they said 111 million people had watched it.

Netflix estimates 89 per cent of those who started Squid Game watched more than one episode, while 66 per cent, or 87 million viewers binged the entire series in the first 23 days.

Shares in Netflix have increased in value by nearly seven per cent since Squid Game’s September 17 debut. The company is now valued at US$278.1 billion.