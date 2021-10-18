HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Coolest Thing We’ve Seen Today

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Coolest Thing We’ve Seen Today

By | 18 Oct 2021

We’ve got some good news and some not-so-good news. The good news is pre-orders for the Xbox Series 1 mini fridge go live on Tuesday, October 19. The not-so-good news is Australia isn’t included in the initial run.

Looking like an Xbox but with room to cool a dozen cans of your favourite beverage inside, as well as two shelves for snacks, the compact fridge has a DC power adapter. There’s also a USB port at the front to charge other devices via.

Microsoft first promised the fridge back in April this year when they beat Skittles in the first #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket competition.

For the time being it’ll only be available through the US and Europe, so Australia Xbox fans will have to, er, chill…

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Reduces Its Windows 11 Update By 40 Per Cent
Shopify Partners With Microsoft Big Boost For Retailers
Microsoft Shuts LinkedIn In China
Microsoft To Ease Repair Restrictions. Apple next?
Microsoft’s Proposed Acquisition Of Nuance Gets ACCC’s Blessings
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Apple To Launch New MacBook Pros Tonight
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Light Bulb Losses Blow Out By $5.8M Miss 100% Growth In Demand
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Launches New Version Of Recalled Smart Switch
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Flex Your Green Thumb With LG’s Home Aquafarming System
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
According to internal documents, South Korean Netflix smash Squid Game will generate the company $1.2 billion. Making that number even...
Read More