We’ve got some good news and some not-so-good news. The good news is pre-orders for the Xbox Series 1 mini fridge go live on Tuesday, October 19. The not-so-good news is Australia isn’t included in the initial run.

Looking like an Xbox but with room to cool a dozen cans of your favourite beverage inside, as well as two shelves for snacks, the compact fridge has a DC power adapter. There’s also a USB port at the front to charge other devices via.

Microsoft first promised the fridge back in April this year when they beat Skittles in the first #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket competition.

For the time being it’ll only be available through the US and Europe, so Australia Xbox fans will have to, er, chill…