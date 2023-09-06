HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Tests Lyrics As Premium Only Feature

Spotify Tests Lyrics As Premium Only Feature

By | 6 Sep 2023

Some users on Spotify have noticed the in app lyrics that appear underneath the currently playing song, are now locked away under a paywall.

They noticed a notification saying “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium,” with a link to sign up, leaving many unhappy.

Spotify noted the feature is only a test. Spotify’s co-head of global communications, CJ Stanley said “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests, some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.” Stanley later followed up to add that “In keeping with our standard practices, we’re currently testing this with a limited number of users in a pair of markets.” It wasn’t specified which markets, how many users, or how long the test would last.

It’s possible the lyrics may return, however the company are trying to do everything they can to get users to pay more. After spending billions for the podcasts and audiobooks, now that idea has been thrown away, and the company believes exclusive content is the way to go.

So far, the most successful Premium only feature is DJ, the AI tool that builds personalised radio stations, and even commentates on tracks like any radio host would. Another reason some may upgrade is the HiFi lossless streaming option, however it’s been in the making for two years, and some are done holding their breath.

Spotify are also continuing attempting to embrace creators, by bringing forth video, creating “TikTok for audio.”

CEO Daniel Ek has been mentioning it for a very long time, and moving forward, it appears users may notice more changes afoot.



