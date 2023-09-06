Google has set a removal month for the Google Play Movies & TV app on Android TV. Previously announced in June, the removal will now take place in October.

The company sent an email to all Android TV users noting the Play Movies & TV app “will no longer be available on your Android TV device from 05 October 2023.”

The “Shop” tab is the intended replacement for purchasing/renting movies, and “finding existing purchases, including active rentals.”

Users can watch inside the Library section, the YouTube app, and the Google TV apps on other platforms.

The removal will also seen branding completely gone. “Google TV” replaced mobile Android and iOS apps recently, however there are still devices out there that require maintaining and updating.