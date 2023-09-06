HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google To Pull Play Movies App From Android TV Soon

Google To Pull Play Movies App From Android TV Soon

By | 6 Sep 2023

Google has set a removal month for the Google Play Movies & TV app on Android TV. Previously announced in June, the removal will now take place in October.

The company sent an email to all Android TV users noting the Play Movies & TV app “will no longer be available on your Android TV device from 05 October 2023.”

The “Shop” tab is the intended replacement for purchasing/renting movies, and “finding existing purchases, including active rentals.”

Users can watch inside the Library section, the YouTube app, and the Google TV apps on other platforms.

The removal will also seen branding completely gone. “Google TV” replaced mobile Android and iOS apps recently, however there are still devices out there that require maintaining and updating.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Epson’s New UST Laser Projector Pairs With Android TV & Yamaha Speakers
Samsung Unveils Fast Generative AI Chips at Hot Chips 2023
Android 14 Brings Ultra HDR To Google Photos
Official Launch Event For Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Announced
Phone Shipments Lowest In A Decade While iOS Usage Peaks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Spotify Tests Lyrics As Premium Only Feature
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
New Denon AVR-X6800H Boasts Upgrades Like Dirac Live Option & 8K
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 & Watch4 Classic To Gain WearOS 4 Update
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Samsung Showcases Innovative Automotive Solutions At IAA 2023
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
Synergy Audio Visual & Advance Paris Team Up On Aussie Distribution Partnership
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Spotify Tests Lyrics As Premium Only Feature
Latest News
/
September 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Some users on Spotify have noticed the in app lyrics that appear underneath the currently playing song, are now locked...
Read More