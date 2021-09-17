HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spatial Audio Coming To Apple TV Next Week

Spatial Audio Coming To Apple TV Next Week

By | 17 Sep 2021

Apple’s run of big releases is by no means over, with the company announcing that tvOS 15 will be coming to Apple TV next Monday, September 20.

Apple’s Spatial Audio gives 360-degree, fully-immersive surround sound through AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, giving a truly three-dimensional theatre experience.

The new update also allows you to pair two HomePod Mini speakers with your Apple TV 4K if you want a more communal experience.

You’ll need a HomePod 15 update to make the pairing – luckily this also comes out on September 20.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
Apple Hit With Class Action Over Defective MacBook Screens
COMMENT: New iPhone, Harvey Norman Vs JB Hi Fi, Apple Vs Retailers
Apple Adds New Options To Fitness+
USB-C Comes To New iPad Mini, Basic iPad Gets Faster
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Samsung Rolls Out Affordable 5G Tablet
Latest News Samsung
/
September 17, 2021
/
Google’s Pixel 6 Series Is The Worst-Kept Secret: All The Info
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Large Digital Billboards Coming To A City Near You: JC Decaux
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Strange Google Maps Bug Randomly Navigates In Indian Accent
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you’re waiting for a parcel to be delivered next week, be prepared to wait a little longer than usual,...
Read More