HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > South Korean Antitrust Agency Fines Google $240m

South Korean Antitrust Agency Fines Google $240m

By | 14 Sep 2021

The Korea Fair Trade Commission, South Korea’s antitrust regulator, has fined Google the equivalent of $AUD240 million, after finding the tech giant used its monopoly to restrict competition in the mobile OS sector.

The fine follows another antitrust ruling in South Korea just two weeks ago that banned Apple and Google from restricting app developers from using alternative payment or subscription services within their apps.

The KFTC said Google stifled competition by banning mobile phone manufacturers from installing modified version of the Android OS onto their smartphones.

Google has not commented on the fine.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lawsuit Puts Amazon Wholesale Policies In Crosshairs
Google Underpaid Temp Employees $136 Million
Epic Games Appeals Ruling In Apple Monopoly Suit
Oz Radio Gets Thumbs Up To Bargain With Google, Facebook
You Can Now Make Phone Calls In Gmail
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Many Businesses In “Wait, Survive & See Mode”: RBA Boss
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
Amazon Customers Left With No Products By Aramex Failure
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
Samsung Undercuts Apple By Releasing Android 12 Early
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
New Android Malware Puts Aussies At Risk
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
Target Selling Tesla Cybertruck For Under $200
Latest News Tesla
/
September 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Many Businesses In “Wait, Survive & See Mode”: RBA Boss
Latest News
/
September 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has used his annual address to the Anika Foundation to expound on the many woes...
Read More