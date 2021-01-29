As questions are raised about what the future of Sound United product distribution in Australia will look like, the US Company has cranked out several new Polk products for local release in Q2 2021.

Polk Audio has announced a new smart soundbar, called the Polk React.

It has Dolby Digital, DTS 5.1 virtual surround sound, and Alexa Built-in and be used as a standalone soundbar or be paired with Polk Audio SR2 wireless rear surround speakers and/or React Sub wireless subwoofer turning it into a full 5.1 surround system.

Distributed by Westan Polk Audio is manufactured by Sound United who also own the Denon Marantz and Bowers & Wilkins brands that are sold in Australia.

The new speakers are designed to deliver a detailed and expansive surround sound home theatre experience without the need for dedicated rear speakers

To achieve this Polk have optimized the new soundbar to get the most out of Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1. However, if listeners want to upgrade to true surround sound and deeper bass without connecting a single wire to the soundbar, they can purchase the new Polk SR2 wireless surround speakers and/or Polk Audio React Sub.

React supports Alexa’s voice technology allowing users to use the soundbar to sync information such as contacts to the soundbar, this allows for easy conference calls.

The act also supports Alexa Multi-room Music, enabling listeners to pair multiple Alexa-enabled speakers with the soundbar for whole-home music.

SR2 Wireless Surround Speakers

The Polk Audio SR2 wireless surround satellite speakers provide life-like home cinema surround sound performance to Polk React from an internal amplifier and custom-tuned drivers. The SR2 speakers offer superb dispersion. Because the speakers connect wirelessly to the React soundbar, there is no need to run speaker wires across the room. The Polk Audio SR2 surround speakers are compatible with the React soundbar as well as the Polk Magnifi 2 and future Magnifi and React series soundbars.

React Sub

The Polk React Sub wireless subwoofer delivers deep bass and is an enhancement for the React soundbar. The React Sub features a 7-inch, long-throw woofer mounted in an unassuming, finely tuned enclosure. The React subwoofer extends the bass response of the React soundbar, creating a high-performance entertainment system ideally suited for virtually any movie, music, or TV show.

The React Sub’s low-turbulence, flared port tube ensures tight, responsive bass performance. Polk’s Bass Adjust EQ feature automatically adjusts a React series soundbar’s settings to accommodate the React Sub’s additional bass output. Because React series soundbars are controllable using Amazon Alexa, users can turn up or down the React system’s bass level with their voice.

Pricing and availability for the Australian market have not been announced.