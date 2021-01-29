Apple boss Tim Cook used the company’s earnings announcement to tease the possibility of ‘new things’ arriving in 2021.

During the Q1 2021 earnings report, CEO Cook vaguely referred to the new products Apple would be launching later in the year – sparking rumours of Apple AR glasses and the long-awaited arrival of AirTags.

“We’ve got new things that we aren’t going to talk about that we think will contribute to the company,” Cook said in response to a question in the earnings call’s Q&A segment.

“We see lots of opportunity.”

Many Apple analysts believe the company will use 2021 as a springboard into new product categories, after a stellar AirPods Max launch in late 2020.

Apple will certainly be launching an iPhone 13 sometime this year, but many fans are hoping the California-based tech giant will release a pair of Apple branded augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Next year may also see the release of the highly anticipated Apple AirTags, a tracking device which has been in development for some time.

After Samsung released its SmartThings tracker, it is even more likely Apple will fast-track the release of the AirTags in order to compete.

2021 could also be a big year for MacBooks, particularly after Apple is now manufacturing the laptops with its own M1 chip.

Apple is rumoured to be bringing out a redesigned MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with the M1 chip.

And after an extraordinary year of sales – which saw Apple surpass the $100 billion mark in revenue – it won’t be surprising if the company uses this momentum to launch a suite of new products in 2021.