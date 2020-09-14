HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Tipped To Slash PS5 Prices In Response To Xbox

14 Sep 2020
Sony will reportedly slash the prices of its PlayStation 5 line-up to bring them in line with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Sources indicate that the PlayStation 5 will match the Xbox Series X at $499 USD, and the discless Digital Edition will be higher than the Series S at $399, according to GameReactor. Converted to Australian dollars, this would be $685 for the PS5 and $548 for the Digital Edition; however, with local markups, this could be considerably higher.

Sony has yet to confirm the prices reported at GameReactor, and has not announced a release date for the PS5 beyond confirming that the console will be released in time for the 2020 holiday season.

Microsoft announced the pricing for its new Xbox consoles last week following leaks: the Series X will cost $749 AUD, and the lower-end discless Series X will cost $499 AUD. Both new Xboxes will be available worldwide from November 10. Releasing the Xbox prices first was a risky move for Microsoft, as it has given Sony time to evaluate its own price point and potentially undercut its rival.

