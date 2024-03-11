It appears that a new set of Sony LinkBuds is in development.

According to a leak image published on The Walkman Blog the new buds will have improved acoustics.

Dubbed the LinkBuds 2, the earbuds are expected to offer the same sound quality as the Sony WF-1000XM5, and include similar features.

While details on the earbuds are scarce, the leak suggests that Sony will move to two recharging pins for the new model, and will only include one circle of identical hole sizes for the driver, which according to an Insider Sony post on X “indicates a significant acoustic improvement, promising an elevated audio experience “.

In terms of colours, a regulatory filing showcases a black variant, but it is hoped that another choice of colour will be available.

No details regarding the battery have been forthcoming, and there’s no official confirmation on when the Sony LinkBuds 2 will be launched, although there is speculation that we may not have too long to wait.