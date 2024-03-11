HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Technics To Release New Network CD Receiver

Technics To Release New Network CD Receiver

By | 11 Mar 2024

Technics is set to launch a new Network CD Receiver in its SA-C600 range, the SA-C600EB-W, which comes in a new matte white finish, and a fresh design to the silver and black receivers.

The SA-C600EB-W is an all-in-one, compact device, and was designed for all music lovers including audiophiles.

The device produces clear, punchy audio quality for CDs, radio and high-resolution file streaming.

It’s part of the Technics Premium Range and paired with the SL1500CEB-W direct drive turntable, they offer a compact, state-of-the-art hi-fi system.

The SA-C600EB-W will be retailing for A$1,849.00, available in Australia from May 2024 from select Technics audio specialist retailers.

The device employs the minimal operational elements needed, with the CD mechanism on the top panel to give a vinyl record experience.

See below the complete list of features of the SA-C600 Network CD Receiver:

  • Integration with Google’s Chromecast: Provides access to a range of streaming services including Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, DAB+, and internet radio.
  • Built-in CD drive.
  • Jitter Elimination & Noise-shaping Optimisation, & Proprietary Full-Digital Amplifier Technology: For powerful and detailed music reproduction into a range of speakers
  • High-quality Phono-MM input: Allows turntable connectivity.
  • Space Tune: Enables optimal fine-tuning to suit any location / environment.
  • Fully controlled by a remote control or via the Technics Audio Centre app.
  • Range of analogue and digital inputs for external source components.

Each feature ensures each SA-C600 receiver is unique, and offers a range of content options, as well as a fuss-free, sleek design.

See below the available pairings of the SA-C600 family of receivers:

  • White: SA-C600EB-W Network CD Receiver and SL-1500CEB-W Direct Drive Turntable
  • Black: SA-C600EB-K Network CD Receiver and SL-1500CEB-K Direct Drive Turntable
  • Silver: SA-C600EB-S Network CD Receiver and SL-1500CEB-S Direct Drive Turntable

The Product Marketing Manager at Technics, Aaron Waters said, “With the C600 Receiver and the SL-1500 Direct Drive Turntable now available in white, silver and black, enthusiasts can enjoy a trio of stylish pairings that offer both elegant design and meticulous craftsmanship.”



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
New Wireless Earbuds That Can Connect Three Devices At Once
Technics Deliver New-Gen Multi-Digital Audio Player
Technics Release 50th Anniversary Turntable
Two New True Wireless Earbud Releases From Technics
Technics Launches Affordable Amp With High-End Tech
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

60% OF People Buying A New Premium Smartphone Now Trading In An Old Model
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/
Samsung Launches Cheap Fort Knox A Series Smartphones
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/
Aussies Tipped To Spend $6.3BN On Easter DIY
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/
Retailers & Consumers To Benefit From Elimination Of Import Tariffs
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/
Former Activision Boss Wants To Purchase TikTok
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

60% OF People Buying A New Premium Smartphone Now Trading In An Old Model
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
A new mid-market smartphone battle has kicked off with Samsung revealing two new 5G A Series models. Well, known for...
Read More