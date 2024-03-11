Technics is set to launch a new Network CD Receiver in its SA-C600 range, the SA-C600EB-W, which comes in a new matte white finish, and a fresh design to the silver and black receivers.

The SA-C600EB-W is an all-in-one, compact device, and was designed for all music lovers including audiophiles.

The device produces clear, punchy audio quality for CDs, radio and high-resolution file streaming.

It’s part of the Technics Premium Range and paired with the SL1500CEB-W direct drive turntable, they offer a compact, state-of-the-art hi-fi system.

The SA-C600EB-W will be retailing for A$1,849.00, available in Australia from May 2024 from select Technics audio specialist retailers.

The device employs the minimal operational elements needed, with the CD mechanism on the top panel to give a vinyl record experience.

See below the complete list of features of the SA-C600 Network CD Receiver:

Integration with Google’s Chromecast: Provides access to a range of streaming services including Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, DAB+, and internet radio.

Built-in CD drive.

Jitter Elimination & Noise-shaping Optimisation, & Proprietary Full-Digital Amplifier Technology: For powerful and detailed music reproduction into a range of speakers

High-quality Phono-MM input: Allows turntable connectivity.

Space Tune: Enables optimal fine-tuning to suit any location / environment.

Fully controlled by a remote control or via the Technics Audio Centre app.

Range of analogue and digital inputs for external source components.

Each feature ensures each SA-C600 receiver is unique, and offers a range of content options, as well as a fuss-free, sleek design.

See below the available pairings of the SA-C600 family of receivers:

White: SA-C600EB-W Network CD Receiver and SL-1500CEB-W Direct Drive Turntable

Black: SA-C600EB-K Network CD Receiver and SL-1500CEB-K Direct Drive Turntable

Silver: SA-C600EB-S Network CD Receiver and SL-1500CEB-S Direct Drive Turntable

The Product Marketing Manager at Technics, Aaron Waters said, “With the C600 Receiver and the SL-1500 Direct Drive Turntable now available in white, silver and black, enthusiasts can enjoy a trio of stylish pairings that offer both elegant design and meticulous craftsmanship.”