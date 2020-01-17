HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Set To Release New Xperia Smartphone

Sony Set To Release New Xperia Smartphone

By | 17 Jan 2020
Sony has finally broken their silence and announced an official release date for their next Xperia smartphone range.

In a press invitation, Sony claim they will announce its new smartphones on 24 February – also offering a livestream for the event that is being hosted in Barcelona.

The expected range is a new Xperia flagship phone reportedly named Xperia 5 Plus and a mid-range device integrated with Snapdragon 765 platform.

Rumours also swirled last month about a Sony Xperia 3 – but this could have just been an alternative name for the Xperia 5 Plus.

Sony has not further commented on their next phone release.

(Photo: GSMArena)

