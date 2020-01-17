HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Samsung S20 Leak Reveals Snapdragon, 12GB RAM

Samsung S20 Leak Reveals Snapdragon, 12GB RAM

By | 17 Jan 2020
Leak after leak – Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 range has been victim to many over the past few days.

Now, the latest insider scoop comes from a Geekbench listing for the Galaxy S20 5G. It’s the smallest of the three phones and is expected to sport a 6.2-inch screen, Snapdragon 865/Exynos 9830 chipset – just like the S20+ and S20 Ultra – and a 4,000 mAh battery life.

The listing for the device reveals the model number as SM-G981U and exposes the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 12GB RAM – expected to be the base memory configuration of all three S20 models.

The rest of the S20 specs are still only circulating in rumours with no official confirmation or evidence to confirm anything, but some are speculating for a triple camera setup with a 12MP main camera, paired with a 12 ultrawide camera and telephoto shooter.

Samsung’s official S20 line up release will be hosted on February 11.

