By | 17 Sep 2020
Sony is set to launch their all new PlayStation 5 on November 19th in Australia, it’s expected to retail in Australia for $599, it will be in short supply according to Sony sources.

Retailers such as JB Hi Fi and EB Games have been told that they will only be limited supply with retailers set to take pre orders.

The new console designed to rival Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X is priced the same as the Microsoft console.

The release of next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft come during a boom for the industry, with more homebound consumers taking up gaming amid the coronavirus pandemic “the only issue is supply” according to JB Hi Fi sources.

Both companies also will offer a less-expensive model without a disc drive. PS5’s digital edition will be priced at $499 while Xbox Series S will cost around $399.

Sony has prepared a strong line-up of game titles for the PS5 launch to drive demand for the console. One is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a sequel to its 2018 hit Marvel’s Spider-Man, which sold over 13 million units globally.

Microsoft faced some production trouble due to the coronavirus. The company and U.S. game developer 343 Industries decided to delay the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021.

Both Companies in particular Microsoft are looking to rely less on physical console sales, seeking to attract gamers into paying for monthly subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass, which has over 10 million users.

The new service, called Game Pass Ultimate, will let gamers play an array of titles for a monthly fee of $15.99, with the option to stream games from the Microsoft library to an Xbox, PC or Android phones and tablets, which could help Microsoft reach a broader consumer base.

Sony and Microsoft have gone head-to-head in console sales for years. In the last “console war,” Sony’s PS4, launched in 2013, had a big advantage undercutting Microsoft’s Xbox One by $100. The PS4 went on to sell over 112 million units worldwide and outsold the Xbox One by an estimate of 60 million units.

While Sony accelerates its push to sell the PS5, the Japanese group also aims to increase its subscription business, like PlayStation Plus — a streaming service that lets users access online multiplayer games. The service has experienced a surge in users after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and experienced an 8% rise in subscriber numbers during the April-June period, to over 45 million.

Nintendo has been another beneficiary of the surge in gaming during the pandemic, with an increase in sales of its Switch console. The company’s hit title Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 22 million copies globally since its release in March.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
