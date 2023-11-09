HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Nov 2023

Following the unsuccessful venture of the live action ‘Super Mario Bros.’ film in 1993, Nintendo has remained far away from Hollywood for decades when it came to its top video game franchises.

However, with the success of the animated ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ Nintendo are now partnering up with Sony for a live action adaptation of ‘The Legend of Zelda.’

When it comes to gaming consoles, these two are competitors, but reports claim they have been planning the film for a while.

As part of the announcement, the two revealed Wes Ball, known for directing ‘The Maze Runner’ trilogy, would be part of the project, brought on to direct. His next film, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ is set to hit theatres on May 24th, 2024.

‘The Legend of Zelda’ game series was created by Shigeru Miyamoto in 1986, quickly becoming one of the company’s biggest titles. Multiple sequels have been created over the decades, and the latest addition, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ was released earlier this year.

Shigeru Miyamoto is set to produce the film, alongside Avi Arad and company Arad Productions. Sony and Nintendo are to co-finance the project.

On the official Nintendo Twitter account, it was confirmed, and Miyamoto revealed he personally asked Arad to produce the film.

Arad is the former co-owner of Marvel, and produced/executive produced every ‘Spider-Man’ film to date.

Currently, there’s no time frame for when ‘The Legend of Zelda’ will arrive, however, if it’s finished before 2026, it could be released in time for its 40th anniversary.



