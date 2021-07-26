An interesting trademark renewal has fans of the long defunct social space Playstation Home wondering if Sony is planning to bring the service back.

Playstation Home shut down in 2015, after eight years as operating as a PS3 online social hub.

The original service allowed PlayStation 3 users to chat, play mini-games together, and even buy various cosmetic upgrades for the customisable characters used on the service.

Obviously, social media has come a lot way since PlayStation home launched in 2008, so the service could be far more encompassing this time around, and may even move away from the Second Life style ‘world’ of the original.

The trademark has been renewed until 2028, so there is plenty of time for Sony to consider how exactly it will revive this much-missed IP.