HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Ditches Free PS5 Game Upgrades

Sony Ditches Free PS5 Game Upgrades

By | 6 Sep 2021
,

Sony has junked free next-gen upgrades for its future first-party PlayStation games, though Horizon Forbidden West will be free to upgrade following a consumer backlash.

Horizon Forbidden West (below), set to launch for PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022, is the sequel to 2017’s popular PS4 title Horizon Zero Dawn.

While its preorder announcement initially did not include either a free or paid upgrade path from the PS4 to the PS5 version, Sony has reversed course after pressure from gamers, with Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, admitting that the offering “missed the mark”.

“Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West.

“While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free,” he said.

The announcement came with a sting in the tail, however, with Ryan adding that future digital upgrades of cross-gen games to PS5 would come with a $10 USD (around $13.40 AUD) price tag.

“This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment,” he said.

Third-party games will not be affected by this policy, with developers able to offer free or paid upgrades for their games, or none at all, as they choose.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Legacy Audio Brand Aiwa Files For Bankruptcy
Google Paid Device Makers For Play Store Exclusivity
World’s Leading TV Vendors Increase Panel Orders
Image Sensor Market Heats Up As Samsung Closes In On Sony
Kayo Arrives On PlayStation
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Loewe Wins EISA Mobile Speaker Award
Industry Latest News
/
September 6, 2021
/
OPINION: Are The Woke Generation Destroying Business?
Latest News
/
September 6, 2021
/
Telstra To Mandate Vaccines For Workers
Latest News
/
September 6, 2021
/
EPOS Rolls Out New Lightweight Headsets
Latest News Sound
/
September 6, 2021
/
Pixel 3 Phones Keep Bricking For No Reason
Latest News
/
September 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Loewe Wins EISA Mobile Speaker Award
Industry Latest News
/
September 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
We. by Loewe has won the prestigious Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) mobile speaker 2021- 2022 award for its...
Read More