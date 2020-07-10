HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Sony Buy $250M Stake In Fortnite Creator Epic Games

Sony Buy $250M Stake In Fortnite Creator Epic Games

By | 10 Jul 2020
, ,

Sony Corporation has made a strategic investment of $250 million to acquire a minority stake of Epic Games, the creator of the hugely popular video game Fortnite.

According to venturebeat.com, Sony is acquiring a 1.4% stake in Epic Games with this $250 million, which means with the deal Epic Games is valued at some $17.86 billion.

However, the closing of the deal is still subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The investment would allow Sony and Epic Games to broaden their collaboration across Sony’s portfolio of entertainment assets and technology, and Epic Games’ social entertainment platform and digital ecosystem.

Importantly, the deal would give Sony a significant leg up in its gaming console war with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which is set to commence this holiday season (October-December). Sony unveiled its disc-free Playstation 5 console and a host of upcoming games last month.

“Epic’s powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations. There’s no better example of this than the revolutionary entertainment experience Fortnite,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Corporation.

“Through our investment, we will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games, but also across the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape.”

In a shared statement Sony and Epic Games revealed that they plan on creating real-time 3D social experiences that converge gaming, film, and music.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic Games was close to raising $750 million in a round of funding. Last year the company received $1.25 billion in funding for its game engine Unreal.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
MSI & Ubisoft To Hold First Digital ‘Ubisoft Forward’ Event On July 13th
Microsoft May Buy Gaming Unit
Sony And JBL To Go Head To Head In Party Market
Microsoft Reveal Xbox Series X Games Event
Amazon’s First Video Game Moved Into “Closed Beta” Following Poor Reviews
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Fails To Materialize As Sonos Buyer, Google Reveals New Competitor
24Bit Media Players Latest News Networked Sound
/
July 10, 2020
/
MSI & Ubisoft To Hold First Digital ‘Ubisoft Forward’ Event On July 13th
Gaming Latest News MSI
/
July 10, 2020
/
Electric Cars To Protect Power Grid
Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
July 10, 2020
/
Belkin Launch Portable Wireless Charging & Reusable Screen Protection For Apple
Accessories Belkin Latest News
/
July 10, 2020
/
Garmin To Deliver New Solar Technology To Smartwatch Range
Latest News smartwatches Wearables
/
July 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Fails To Materialize As Sonos Buyer, Google Reveals New Competitor
24Bit Media Players Latest News Networked Sound
/
July 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The lack of any response from Apple after analysts were suggesting that struggling US sound Company Sonos who is again...
Read More