HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Snapchat Announce Changes To Augmented Reality Shopping Feature

Snapchat Announce Changes To Augmented Reality Shopping Feature

By | 29 Apr 2022

Camera company Snap, best known for their Snapchat social media app, made numerous announcements during their recent Snap Partner Summit 2022, most notably of which are changes to the camera and Augmented Reality functionality.

Snapchat has featured their AR shopping feature for some time, and has reported rapid growth. According to their official Snap Partner Summit 2022 press release, “more than 250 million Snapchatters have engaged with AR shopping Lenses more than 5 billion times” since January of last year. The lenses allow users to try on items of clothing to get an idea of what it would look like. Making use of what the company call ‘true-size technology, ads saw a 42% higher return on ad spend, as opposed to lenses without.

Credit: Snap

In response to that growth, Snapchat have upgraded the AR shopping experience in their app though the implementation of several new features.

First off is the Snap 3D Asset Manager, which according to the company “makes it faster and easier for businesses to build augmented reality shopping experiences”. New lenses are now able to be created almost instantly, as brands are able to “request, manage, and optimize 3D models for any product in their catalogue.

The big upgrade comes in the form of ‘Dress Up’, a new location on the Snapchat app that allows users to combine items of clothing in the one place and create an outfit. With settings for saved preferences, users are able to easily access brands they often enjoy, while also easily browsing new ones.

Credit: Snap

 

Finally, Snapchat commerce partners now have access to the Camera Kit for AR Shopping. The kit is an AR SDK that allows retailers to make use of the Snapchat try-on lenses on their own platforms, “enhancing the digital shopping experience”. Currently it only works on iOS and Android, but will be rolled out to websites in the future.

Credit: Snap

Other announcements include a partnership with Live Nation for increased connection between artists and their fans, and the launch of the Snap Pixy Drone, which will only be available in the UK and US.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Messages Bug Draining Phone Batteries
Google’s ‘Switch To Android’ App Looks To Draw People Away From Apple
What To Expect From iOS 16
Microsoft Restructure Android Teams
Apple To Bring Back Fingerprint Scanner
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Elon Musk Lets Go Of A$5.6 billion In Tesla Shares
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
Microsoft Develop VPN With Cloudflare Following Major DDoS Prevention
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
It’s Official: Kogan An Online Shopping Basket Case
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
Netflix Axes Staff As Subs Fall
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
COMMENT: Why Fetch TV Deal Faces Problems
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Elon Musk Lets Go Of A$5.6 billion In Tesla Shares
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
CEO of Tesla and richest man in the world Elon Musk has sold almost A$5.6 billon worth in shares of...
Read More