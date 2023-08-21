Snapchat’s artificial intelligence (AI) bot My AI concerned users after going rogue, automatically posting a photo to users’ stories.

“Did Snapchat Ai just add a picture of my wall/ceiling to their Snapchat story?” They showcased a photo of their ceiling and a screen recording of the story to their Snapchat, indicating the huge resemblance.

Other users became worried, and took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns, revealing their MY AI tool also posted the same image.

It’s still unclear where the photo came from, or when it was taken.

“Anyone else’s Snapchat My AI post to their story???,” asked one user.

Another user claimed they had the same experience, saying “now I’m thinking killer robots have invaded my apartment.”

“So I’m not crazy,” another wrote, as others called My AI’s posts “creepy” and “the scariest sh-t ever.”

My AI, launched on May 31st, in partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, debuting as a chatbot and marketed as a tool designed to respond to users’ messages in a friendly matter, recommending places to visit and suggesting which Snapchat lenses to use.

Users were shocked when My AI started posting images, when it wasn’t known this bot was capable of doing that.

Quite soon after My AI went rogue, photos posted to Snapchat stories were removed, and the chatbot went offline.

Screenshots indicated when users asked My AI about what happened, it responded: “Sorry, I encountered a technical issue.” And when asked what kind of technical issue, it responded with the same thing.

A spokesperson for Snapchat said, “My AI experienced a temporary outage that’s now resolved.”

Snapchat users are now wondering how My AI actually operates, and there have been a slew of social media critics demanding the tool be killed, considering a minimum of 130 million of Snapchat’s 750 million users are under 18 years old.

“Get rid of My AI it’s creepy WHY DID IT POST A STORY,” said one user.

Another said, “I think it’s time to get rid of the My AI…it’s sketchy. This whole AI world bullsh-t is stupid as hell.”

“It’s a huge privacy breach and I don’t feel very safe on Snapchat anymore,” another tweeted.

Despite the outrage, My AI has become one of the most-used consumer chatbots in the world.

Early June saw over 150 million users sent more than 10 billion messages to My AI.

There is no indication on what steps Snapchat will be taking to prevent another technical “glitch,” however experts are claiming the tech could become smart enough to teach itself to implement new features.

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO said, “There is an aspect of this which we call, all of us in the field call it as a ‘black box,'”