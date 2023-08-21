HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Tillo To Expand Into Australian Market

Tillo To Expand Into Australian Market

By | 21 Aug 2023

Tillo, known as a rewards and incentives platform that connects businesses with gift cards from over 2,000 brands, is expanding into the Australian market as part of a new strategic chapter.

The expansion is following the launch of Tillo’s US office in Texas last year, embracing the company’s ambition to harness digital gift cards’ power, and unlock untapped revenue streams for global businesses.

This move is also showcasing the continued dedication the company has to boosting its global brand catalogue.

Steve Toth has been appointed Head of Retail Partnerships Australia to lead growth and expansion.

Steve Toth

Steve said, “Tillo is an exciting and dynamic platform that is dedicated to helping businesses increase sales and grow customer loyalty whilst giving full control and visibility through its state-of-the-art reporting. Joining Tillo at this pivotal moment in their global journey is extremely exciting! I’m deeply honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading our expansion in Australia, a vibrant market brimming with potential. Together, we’re set to elevate the rewards and incentives experience for businesses, making it richer and more diverse than ever before.”

CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, Alex Preece said, “Adding Steve to our team and expanding into Australia aligns perfectly with our brand-centric strategy and reaffirms our global vision. By weaving more global brands into our network, we’re amplifying the choices and value we can offer our customers. The last few years have been an exciting time of growth for Tillo, seeing us hit more than $2 billion in total transactions, open an office in Austin, Texas, and now one in Sydney, Australia. This is just the beginning of our journey in establishing deeper, brand-rich connections on a global scale, and I’m very excited to see what this holds.”



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Melbourne Becomes Site For Amazon’s Second Australian Robotic Warehouse
TikTok & Warner Music Sign Expansion Licensing Agreement
Canva Makes Savvy Acquisition In UK Push
Former Dick Smith Executive Hired At OZ Mobile Company Aspera
Technology Stocks Take A Tumble As ASX Haemorrhages
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Major Aussie Telcos Want Netflix & Others To Pay For Streaming Infrastructure
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
TPG User Says Company Holding Them To ‘Ransom’, ACCC Investigates
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Snapchat AI Bot Sparks Privacy Panic
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Madden 24 Gamers Report Glitchy Audio On PS5 & PC
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Major Aussie Telcos Want Netflix & Others To Pay For Streaming Infrastructure
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
According to major Australian telcos like Telstra, Optus, and TPG, the federal government to assess streaming businesses such as Netflix,...
Read More