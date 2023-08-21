Tillo, known as a rewards and incentives platform that connects businesses with gift cards from over 2,000 brands, is expanding into the Australian market as part of a new strategic chapter.

The expansion is following the launch of Tillo’s US office in Texas last year, embracing the company’s ambition to harness digital gift cards’ power, and unlock untapped revenue streams for global businesses.

This move is also showcasing the continued dedication the company has to boosting its global brand catalogue.

Steve Toth has been appointed Head of Retail Partnerships Australia to lead growth and expansion.

Steve said, “Tillo is an exciting and dynamic platform that is dedicated to helping businesses increase sales and grow customer loyalty whilst giving full control and visibility through its state-of-the-art reporting. Joining Tillo at this pivotal moment in their global journey is extremely exciting! I’m deeply honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading our expansion in Australia, a vibrant market brimming with potential. Together, we’re set to elevate the rewards and incentives experience for businesses, making it richer and more diverse than ever before.”

CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, Alex Preece said, “Adding Steve to our team and expanding into Australia aligns perfectly with our brand-centric strategy and reaffirms our global vision. By weaving more global brands into our network, we’re amplifying the choices and value we can offer our customers. The last few years have been an exciting time of growth for Tillo, seeing us hit more than $2 billion in total transactions, open an office in Austin, Texas, and now one in Sydney, Australia. This is just the beginning of our journey in establishing deeper, brand-rich connections on a global scale, and I’m very excited to see what this holds.”