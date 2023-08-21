‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, has announced it will remove the ability for users to block other accounts, and Elon Musk confirmed the news.

Musk claims blocking will still be possible for direct messages (DMs), however it will be deleted as a feature.

Blocking is a popular safety tool used by many users in order to protect themselves from unwelcome interactions. It ensures blocked accounts don’t see the user’s posts, and their posts won’t appear in the user’s feed. They also can’t DM the user, or vice versa.

Users will reportedly still be able to mute accounts, meaning they won’t see posts from that user. However, a muted account can still see the user’s posts, respond to them, and repost them to their own followers with commentary, and send DMs.

Since acquiring the company, Musk rolled back safety policies set in place, and fired content moderators, reinstating formerly banned users who broke rules. Advertisers have also left, resulting in a 50% drop in ad revenue.

‘X’ Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino has said, “more than 99% of what content users and advertisers see on Twitter is healthy,” not disclosing their meaning behind “healthy” or how the company calculates the measurement.