Harvey Norman Rakes In Tens Of Millions From Brands New Survey Reveals
Harvey Norman who buys advertising on the cheap and then flogs it to brands at a significantly higher price has come out as the largest advertiser in Australia during the past six months, after the Federal Government and the Victorian State Government took the top two spots in a recent Nielsen Survey.
Nielsen said that Harvey Norman was the biggest commercial ad spender in the first half of 2022 with the retail category also taking the top spot with $1,155.1 billion spent pushing consumers to web sites and stores.
Advertising and the extraction of dollars from brands and distributors is big business at Harvey Norman with the NSW based retailer spending little of their own money on advertising placements spanning TV, print, radio, and social media.
The second biggest category was communications ($540.3 million), followed by finance ($383.7 million).
Wesfarmers the owner of Officeworks and Bunnings came in 7th, Amazon 10th and Telstra 14th. Missing from the big spenders was the likes of JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys with Appliances home & outdoor coming in at $94.6 million spend for the six months.
Top 20 advertisers/group
1 Government Commonwealth
2 Government Victoria
3 Harvey Norman Holdings
4 Government NSW
5 News Corporation
6 Clive Palmer Group of Companies
7 Wesfarmers
8 Nine Entertainment Co.
9 Woolworths Group
10 Amazon.com, Inc.
11 Suncorp Group
12 McDonald’s Restaurants
13 Coles Group
14 Telstra Corporation
15 Singapore Telecommunications Limited
16 Commonwealth Bank Australia
17 Government Queensland
18 Industry Superfund
19 Reckitt Benckiser
20 Toyota Motor Corporation Australia
Top 20 industries (and estimated spend)
1 Retail $1,155.1 billion
2 Communications $540.3 million
3 Finance $383.7 million
4 Entertainment & leisure $317.7 million
5 Motor vehicles $270.9 million
6 Travel/accommodation $259.6 million
7 Services $243.3 million
8 Computers $232.5 million
9 Insurance $218 million
10 Education & learning $218 million
11 Government $196.6 million
12 Food $192.7 million
13 Real estate $178.2 million
14 Community/public service $139.9 million
15 Gambling/gaming $128.2 million
16 Media $123.1 million
17 Pharmaceutical $98.2 million
18 Political $96.7 million
19 Appliances home & outdoor $94.6 million
20 Clothing & accessories $87.7 million