Harvey Norman who buys advertising on the cheap and then flogs it to brands at a significantly higher price has come out as the largest advertiser in Australia during the past six months, after the Federal Government and the Victorian State Government took the top two spots in a recent Nielsen Survey.

Nielsen said that Harvey Norman was the biggest commercial ad spender in the first half of 2022 with the retail category also taking the top spot with $1,155.1 billion spent pushing consumers to web sites and stores.

Advertising and the extraction of dollars from brands and distributors is big business at Harvey Norman with the NSW based retailer spending little of their own money on advertising placements spanning TV, print, radio, and social media.

The second biggest category was communications ($540.3 million), followed by finance ($383.7 million).

Wesfarmers the owner of Officeworks and Bunnings came in 7th, Amazon 10th and Telstra 14th. Missing from the big spenders was the likes of JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys with Appliances home & outdoor coming in at $94.6 million spend for the six months.

Top 20 advertisers/group

1 Government Commonwealth

2 Government Victoria

3 Harvey Norman Holdings

4 Government NSW

5 News Corporation

6 Clive Palmer Group of Companies

7 Wesfarmers

8 Nine Entertainment Co.

9 Woolworths Group

10 Amazon.com, Inc.

11 Suncorp Group

12 McDonald’s Restaurants

13 Coles Group

14 Telstra Corporation

15 Singapore Telecommunications Limited

16 Commonwealth Bank Australia

17 Government Queensland

18 Industry Superfund

19 Reckitt Benckiser

20 Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Top 20 industries (and estimated spend)

1 Retail $1,155.1 billion

2 Communications $540.3 million

3 Finance $383.7 million

4 Entertainment & leisure $317.7 million

5 Motor vehicles $270.9 million

6 Travel/accommodation $259.6 million

7 Services $243.3 million

8 Computers $232.5 million

9 Insurance $218 million

10 Education & learning $218 million

11 Government $196.6 million

12 Food $192.7 million

13 Real estate $178.2 million

14 Community/public service $139.9 million

15 Gambling/gaming $128.2 million

16 Media $123.1 million

17 Pharmaceutical $98.2 million

18 Political $96.7 million

19 Appliances home & outdoor $94.6 million

20 Clothing & accessories $87.7 million