Skullcandy Brings Affordable True Wireless Earbuds To Oz

By | 5 May 2021
Skullcandy has released a new pair of sub-$100 true wireless earbuds, which it says will “democratise” the true wireless market.

Available in black or grey, Skullcandy’s Dime True Wireless Earbuds feature a microphone in each bud, voice control with native assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, a noise-cancelling fit, on-bud media controls, and automatic connection, as well as IPX4 water and sweat resistance and up to 12 hours of battery life. Skullcandy claims they offer higher quality audio than other buds at the same price point.

According to Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer, while true wireless earbuds are the fastest-growing segment in stereo headphones, 2020 NPD Unit Share data shows they still account for less than half of the market.

“Our all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds are intent on changing that. Offering stellar sound and unmatched simplicity at a price that makes it possible to throw a pair in every bag, Dime breaks down all barriers formerly associated with true wireless,” he said.

The Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds are available from Skullcandy and JB Hi-Fi for $69.95.

