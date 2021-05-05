HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Telstra Partner Hit With Cyber Attack, Thousands Of SIM Cards Breached

By | 5 May 2021
Schepisi Communications, a Melbourne-based telecommunications provider, has been hit by a cyber attack with sensitive information from tens of thousands of SIM cards stolen.

The company is one of Telstra’s “platinum partners” and supplies phone numbers and cloud services on behalf of the company.

The Schepisi website has been down for a number of days, with The Australian reporting that a ransom note was released on the dark web, claiming to have stolen “a large amount of data on mobile devices, tens of thousands of SIM cards … financial information, contracts, banking information and much more.”

Telstra claim none of their systems were breached during the attack.

“We’ve been in contact with the dealer and have been told some ‘high level’ Telstra business customer information, such as mobile phone numbers, may have been accessed from its order fulfilment system,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

“We employ strict guidelines for how our partners access and store customer data. No Telstra systems were breached as part of the attack.”

