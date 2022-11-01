Given Elon Musk has publicly declared he will quadruple Twitter’s revenue in five years, his decision to introduce paid verification isn’t surprising.

Twitter users will now have to pay US$20 (A$31) for the Twitter ‘blue tick’ verification, according to directives issued to staff.

The plan is to bump up the price of the recently-introduced Twitter Blue tier from US$4.99 a month to $20, and wrap the paid verification in with this subscription. Without a subscription, you cannot have a blue tick.

Not only that, but currently verified users would have 90 days from launch to subscribe or lose their blue ticks.

Given the cache people seem to derive from being Twitter verified, my guess is a lot of users will grumble, and then cough up the money.

It isn’t clear whether a blue tick comes automatically with the subscription, or if the same verification processes take place.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted on Sunday, seemingly confirming this plan.

The feature is expected to launch on November 7.