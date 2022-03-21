Sennheiser has today launched its special design edition of the CX Plus True Wireless earbuds, with active noise cancellation, and a smooth, new matte look.

Available for only $289.95, the CX Plus earbuds offer amazing sound, with an acoustic system developed for premium earbuds.

“This is made possible thanks to the clarity of its German-engineered TrueResponse transducer, an acoustic system that brings audiophile technology to everyday listening,” explains Sennheiser.

“Developed for the audio specialist’s premium earbuds, this bespoke acoustic system delivers high-fidelity stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids and clear, detailed treble.”

The compact design of the earbuds mean they will fit securely in the ear canal, while IPX4 splash resistance and 24 hours of playback time makes these ideal for exercise.

The CX Plus SE True Wireless is available in black from April 1, for $289.95.