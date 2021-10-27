HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Selling In The City Leads New Foxtel LifeStyle Line-Up

Selling In The City Leads New Foxtel LifeStyle Line-Up

By | 27 Oct 2021

Destined to be a knockout hit, Selling In The City sounds like the right show for the right time for Foxtel’s LifeStyle channel.

A millennial-skewed spinoff from the already hugely popular Selling Houses Australia, SITC will feature interior designer Rosie Morley and landscape expert Paddy Milne as hosts, as well as smart solutions for small spaces, awesome design and ideal ways to get the most out of a small urban property.

Selling In The City will focus on the millions of urban-dwelling Australians who live in apartments, terraces and townhouses and want to renovate and transform their homes to sell and change where they live,” says Wendy Moore, Foxtel Group General Manager Lifestyle.

“This fresh approach takes the trusted Selling Houses brand and opens it up to a whole new audience.”

Melbourne-based host Rosie Morley is an award-winning interior designer with nearly 20 years experience, while Paddy Milne is gaining recognition as one of Victoria’s finest landscapers.

“Our viewers’ passion for home-grown programming is only matched by their love of the experts who front them, so it’s important we get the casting right,” says Wendy.

“After an exhaustive search, we’re delighted to have landed on this dynamic duo that bring to life the series ethos.”

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Succession Renewed For Fourth Season
First It Was Content Deals, Now Foxtel Adds Management Experience
Foxtel Announces Landmark Deal With ViacomCBS
Foxtel’s News Streaming Service Flash Launches Today
Foxtel And AACTA Strengthen Partnership
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Range Rover Partners With Amazon Alexa For High-Tech Ride
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Pre-Xmas Retail To Come In At $58B
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Microsoft Takes Chromebooks Head On 
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Foxconn Ownership Making A Difference At Belkin As Supply Tightens
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
Blizzard ‘Pause’ BlizzCon 2022 In Midst Of Sexual Harassment Drama
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Range Rover Partners With Amazon Alexa For High-Tech Ride
Latest News
/
October 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Just announced, the 2022 Range Rover is the most advanced tech-wise yet, making for a seamless in-car experience by integrating...
Read More