Destined to be a knockout hit, Selling In The City sounds like the right show for the right time for Foxtel’s LifeStyle channel.

A millennial-skewed spinoff from the already hugely popular Selling Houses Australia, SITC will feature interior designer Rosie Morley and landscape expert Paddy Milne as hosts, as well as smart solutions for small spaces, awesome design and ideal ways to get the most out of a small urban property.

“Selling In The City will focus on the millions of urban-dwelling Australians who live in apartments, terraces and townhouses and want to renovate and transform their homes to sell and change where they live,” says Wendy Moore, Foxtel Group General Manager Lifestyle.

“This fresh approach takes the trusted Selling Houses brand and opens it up to a whole new audience.”

Melbourne-based host Rosie Morley is an award-winning interior designer with nearly 20 years experience, while Paddy Milne is gaining recognition as one of Victoria’s finest landscapers.

“Our viewers’ passion for home-grown programming is only matched by their love of the experts who front them, so it’s important we get the casting right,” says Wendy.

“After an exhaustive search, we’re delighted to have landed on this dynamic duo that bring to life the series ethos.”