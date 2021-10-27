Just announced, the 2022 Range Rover is the most advanced tech-wise yet, making for a seamless in-car experience by integrating Amazon Alexa, providing expanded convenience and connectivity while you’re on the go.

Also minimising distractions with smart car features and voice assistance, drivers can now manage infotainment features, music, navigation and phone contacts easily, with eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

Running low on petrol? Need a supermarket or a coffee? Just ask Alexa for the nearest and you’ll get a visually mapped list of options, displayed through the PiviPro infotainment, complemented by a new 13.7″ Interactive Driver Display with high-def graphics and configurable layout Signature sound.

Through Alexa you can also integrate the content you have at home such as podcasts, tunes and Audible to take them on the road with you.

Plus, you can synch your home devices such as Echo and smart lights so you can switch the lights on as you’re heading up the driveway.

This all comes through advanced hardware, software and the latest Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0)

There are new audio systems across the line as well, including 1600W Meridian Signature Sound System with next-gen ANC tech.

Backseat drivers are catered for as well, with eight-inch rear seat touchscreen controllers.

Then, to keep you all safe, there’s Adaptive Front Lighting that uses navigation data to pre-emptively follow the road.

Plus, there’s Software-Over-The-Air technology to make sure everything stays current and the car keeps improving.