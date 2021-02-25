HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > China Ban > Security Fears Over Chinese Processing Visas

Security Fears Over Chinese Processing Visas

By | 25 Feb 2021

Australia’s international visa program is using a Chinese Government-linked company to process visa applications in Beijing, a cause for concern among other countries.

The business at the centre of the network, VFS Global, provides visa services for Australia in 43 countries and has facilitated 226 million visas worldwide. VFS Global uses local subcontractors to process Australian visas in China.

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs launched a due diligence process in recent weeks into its visa services in China after concerns were sparked over VFS’s arrangements to process Canada’s visa applications in China.

VFS is expected to appear before a parliamentary inquiry in Canada this week after the Globe and Mail reported that the company had subcontracted its Canadian operations in China to Beijing/ Shuangxiong, which is owned by the Beijing Public Security Bureau – the local police department.

New Zealand also uses the same subcontractor.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Defence Renews Storage Deal With Chinese Outfit
Xiaomi Takes Action Against US Ban
China ‘Angry’ Over Huawei OZ Treatment Dossier Reveals
Huawei To Sell Honor Unit To Shenzhen Govt. For $15bn
Chinese Smartphone Sales Sink – Except 5G
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pandemic Parcel Boom Boosts Australia Post To $3.4bn
Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
HP Buys HyperX In US$425 Million Gaming Push
HP HyperX Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
TPG In The Black Despite Mobile Downturn
Latest News TPG Vodafone
/
February 25, 2021
/
Apple Spring Event 2021: What Products To Expect
Apple Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
Cyberattack Punctures Cyberpunk Patch Plans
Gaming Software Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pandemic Parcel Boom Boosts Australia Post To $3.4bn
Latest News
/
February 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia Post reported a first-half revenue of $4.3 billion, with its Parcels and Service business reaching a record-breaking $3.4 billion...
Read More