Scott Morrison Wants Tech Giants To Control The Trolls

Scott Morrison Wants Tech Giants To Control The Trolls

By | 8 Oct 2021

Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison hit out against the current legislation surrounding defamation laws and social media, suggesting that he wants the tech platforms to be held legally responsible for any anonymous comments made on their sites.

“Social media has become a coward’s palace, where people can just go on there, not say who they are, destroy people’s lives and say the most foul and offensive things to people, and do so with impunity,” Morrison ranted.

“Now that’s not a free country where that happens.”

The PM then said the government will be “leaning even further” into changing laws.

“That issue, and the technology that enables it, and the lack of accountability that sits around it, is just not on. You can expect us to be leaning even further into this.”

