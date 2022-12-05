HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung’s Upcoming Fingerprint Scanner 2.5 Billion Times More Secure

Samsung’s Upcoming Fingerprint Scanner 2.5 Billion Times More Secure

By | 5 Dec 2022

Samsung is working on fingerprint scanning technology that will make its next generation of smartphones 2.5 billion times more secure than existing technology.

The brand is working to replace the minor fingerprint scanner with small scanning areas with the single but larger fingerprint scanner which could scan multiple fingerprint scanners at the same time and will reportedly have a larger scanning area.

Samsung has already disclosed that its OLED 2.0 next-generation panels will use this new All-in-One sensing technology. A smartphone user’s identification can be verified with three fingerprints at once, which is 2.5 x 10-9 (or 2,500,000,000) more secure than using only one.

The idea is to use the entire screen to simultaneously scan the three fingers.

According to fingerprint reader manufacturer ISORG CEO Deiter May, Samsung may soon incorporate their technology in upcoming OLED panels.

By 2025, according to May of ISORG, Samsung is tipped to release OLED 2.0 panels.

As a result, the company will likely dominate the smartphone industry in All-in-One sensing in addition to becoming the first phone manufacturer to enable multiple-fingerprint scanning.


839685

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped To Get Larger Cover Screen
Samsung Planning Fast-Charging Power Bank
Samsung Doubled Foldable Smartphone Sales
All OLED TV Panels In Production Are Now Superior OLED EX
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 To Power High-End Smartphones
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon’s Media Chief Steps Down Amid Mass Layoffs
Latest News
/
December 5, 2022
/
Aussies Still Buying Teslas Despite Mass Recall
Latest News
/
December 5, 2022
/
Bing Lee Opens New Sydney Store, Featuring 10.5 Metre Long Screen
Latest News
/
December 5, 2022
/
Has Westpac Lost Key Data On Their Long Time Customers?
Latest News
/
December 5, 2022
/
Foxtel Fights Outdated Sports Broadcast Laws
Latest News
/
December 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon’s Media Chief Steps Down Amid Mass Layoffs
Latest News
/
December 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
After Amazon’s mass layoff of some 10,000 employees, the company’s top media exclusive Jeff Blackburn is planning to retire in...
Read More