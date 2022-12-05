Samsung is working on fingerprint scanning technology that will make its next generation of smartphones 2.5 billion times more secure than existing technology.

The brand is working to replace the minor fingerprint scanner with small scanning areas with the single but larger fingerprint scanner which could scan multiple fingerprint scanners at the same time and will reportedly have a larger scanning area.

Samsung has already disclosed that its OLED 2.0 next-generation panels will use this new All-in-One sensing technology. A smartphone user’s identification can be verified with three fingerprints at once, which is 2.5 x 10-9 (or 2,500,000,000) more secure than using only one.

The idea is to use the entire screen to simultaneously scan the three fingers.

According to fingerprint reader manufacturer ISORG CEO Deiter May, Samsung may soon incorporate their technology in upcoming OLED panels.

By 2025, according to May of ISORG, Samsung is tipped to release OLED 2.0 panels.

As a result, the company will likely dominate the smartphone industry in All-in-One sensing in addition to becoming the first phone manufacturer to enable multiple-fingerprint scanning.