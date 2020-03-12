Samsung’s Free S20 Galaxy Giveaway Starts Today

To celebrate the new Galaxy S20 range, Samsung Electronics has launched one of its largest ever consumer giveaway campaigns in Australia – the Microcodes scavenger hunt.

The Microcodes competition is offering hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones via tiny codes that have been embedded with Galaxy S20 ads.

These tiny codes spell out ‘phone’ in various ways, and can be found in ads with the Samsung Experience stores and kiosks, Facebook, Instagram, online banners, cinema spots and selected out-of-home spots from today until the codes last.

Once a code is discovered, it must first be entered into the Microcodes microsite for confirmation of a prize and be the first to enter that code to win: www.samsung.com/au/microcodes/ Only the first person to enter a code will win a Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Given the tiny size of these codes, consumers will need to use their smartphone camera zoom to find them, highlighting the impressive capability of the 100x Space Zoom, a hero feature of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung has said that clues will be given out on Samsung Australia’s social media channels.