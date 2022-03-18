Samsung’s latest A-series was revealed this morning, just a week after the iPhone SE reveal.

Judging from what ChannelNews saw on Wednesday, when we were treated to a sneak peek of the new devices, Apple’s phone seems to have been well and truly usurped as the mid-tier selection of choice – if, indeed, it ever wore the crown.

The Galaxy A33, A53 and A73 all boast 5G network connectivity, and huge 5,000 mAh batteries with 25W super fast charging.

Samsung Australia’s VP of Mobile Garry McGregor called the $699 Galaxy A53 “pound for pound one of the best mid-tier devices on the market”.

Compared to the iPhone SE, which starts at $719, the A53 seems in another league.

First of all the screen is a generous 6.5-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, compared to the tiny 4.7-inch LCD on the iPhone SE, which refreshes at just 60Hz.

The A53 sports an octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. The $719 iPhone SE has an impressive A15 Bionic processor, but only 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The iPhone SE really fails in the camera department, with a single 12MP rear camera, and a 7PM front camera.

Compare this to the a 32MP selfie camera, and four rear cameras: a 64MP main sensor, 12 MP Ultra-Wide, 5 MP Macro and 5 MP depth sensing camera, and it’s quite embarrassing.

Samsung sold over a million of the A-series devices in 2021, and are expecting big things for this series, too.

“Quite simply, Galaxy A Series democratises innovation,” McGregor points out, noting that 25 per cent of A-series customers in Australia join from other smartphone brands.

“And let’s be frank: when you look at the market, A Series is one of the leaders in terms of innovation and specs per dollar.”