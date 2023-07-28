Endurance and resilience are two words not always associated with foldable phones, but in a recently released Samsung video, the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5’s durability is assessed through a series of rigorous tests inflicted by a gang of robots.

The mini-Samsung movie is similar to last year’s video and begins with an open and close test, submitting the phones through 200,000 cycles, confirmed by Bureau Veritas.

For the second trial, there is a tumble test assessing the performance of the phone’s new Flex Hinge design, which has a dual rail structure designed to dull the force of an impact.

The next test is a water resistance experiment which stars the IPX8 model shown submerged in 1.5m or 5ft of water for 30 minutes. The IPX4 was submitted to a different experience of being blasted with nozzles with direct and forceful sprays of water.

Additionally, a temperature and moisture test is then performed, followed by an environmental chamber test and one more drop test.

Nearing the end, a display test for the Galaxy Z Fold5 with the S Pen is carried out and for the last test, both phone displays were smacked with a steel ball repetitively.

We don’t suggest you treat your phones in this manner, instead, watch this space for a Channel News review with our take on the newest Samsung flip and folds.