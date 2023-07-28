Multibillionaire Apple CEO Tim Cook was denied a company credit card despite running the world’s first three trillion dollar valued company.

That’s the claim, reported first by The Information and echoed by The New York Post.

According to The Post, Cook was turned down for an Apple credit card after his account was flagged red by credit bureaus in 2019.

ChannelNews has contacted Apple seeking clarification.

If so, then the rest of us who don’t run a three-trillion dollar valued company should be worried.

There are special circumstances at play in Cook’s case.

It seems Cook’s request was given a red flag by credit bureaus because of the potential heist a hacker could pull off it they managed to gain control of said card.

The Post reports that these red flags caused Goldman Sachs’s underwriting system to reject Cook.

Goldman Sachs has been issuing Apple cards in what seems a not-too-happy partnership with Apple, says the report.

We don’t know if Cook had to front up with a copy of his passport, his latest bank statement and electricity account to verify his identity and show he had the necessary cash to splash (we definitely think not).

We also don’t know if the underwriting system computer that rejected Cook was an Apple and whether it’s using Apple’s latest AI engine that’s under development.

But Cook managed to convince Goldman Sachs of the error of its ways and got his prized Apple company card, the report says.