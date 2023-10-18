Samsung has announced a new range of memory and solutions, including the Portable SSD T9, the PRO Ultimate microSD, and the SSD 990 PRO 4TB, all designed for catering to a wide range of needs, and built to empower users with fast transfer speeds and storage, along with reliability and convenience.

The Portable SSD T9 was built to offer fast transfer speeds, and ample storage, featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, able to deliver max sequential read/speeds up to 2,000MB/s.

It’s been claimed to be around 2x faster than the T7, and can transfer a 4GB Full HD video in two seconds. It’s available in three capacities; 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, and comes in a compact, credit-card sized form.

It has a different design with curved diagonal lines, and reverse carbon patterns. It also ensures consistent, fast transfer speeds with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard.

It was also designed to meet the USB-C power spec, with enhanced compatibility across multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and hi-res cameras. It also comes with USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables.

Moving on to the PRO Ultimate Memory Card, which is available in microSD with capacities up to 512GB. It can deliver read speeds up to 200MB/s, which is the max achievable through the UHS-I interface, and write speeds up to 130MB/s.

It can seamlessly transfer heavy-duty files including 4K UHD and Full HD video, with Video Speed Class 30 support. It also showcases an Application Performance Class 2 for high performance for random read and write operations and multi-tasking capabilities.

It offers compatibility with selected Android smartphones, tablets, handheld game consoles, action cameras, drones, PCs, and more.

Last up is the SSD 990 PRO in 4TB, which is an extension to the SSD 990 PRO series, powered by Samsung’s 8th Gen V-NAND technology, and enhanced proprietary controller. It can deliver read speeds up to 7,450MB/s

It has improved total bytes written (TBW) ratings up to 2,400TB and features SSD reliability and longevity compared to the 980 PRO. It’s perfect for gamers and professionals requiring high-capacity, high-performance SSDs.

It also has increased power efficiency, with up to 50% performance improvement per watt, and incorporates a nickel coating, featuring a heat spreader label on the backside ensuring optimal temperature level maintenance, and minimal performance fluctuations.

It’s equipped with a slim heatsink for sustained high-performance computing and gaming capabilities. It can also help reduce lag for high-end games supporting the latest in game-loading technology.

Additionally, the Samsung Magician software ensures optimal performance by keeping firmware, drivers and other settings up to date, and offering flexibility to customise power and performance optimisation. It also supports RGB functionality for the 990 PRO with Heatsink, giving users the option to customise colour and LED effects.

The Samsung Portable SSD T9 is available now from the Samsung Online store and select retailers nationwide. It costs $249.00 AUD (1TB), $399.00 AUD (2TB), and $599.00 AUD (4TB).

The PRO Ultimate microSD cards are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pricing ranges from $49.00 AUD to $179.00 AUD.

The SSD 990 PRO 4TB is available for preorder now, retailing for $699.00 AUD, and the SSD 990 PRO with Heatsink 4TB will be available starting November 1st, for $729.00 AUD.

Senior Director of Display and Brand Memory at Samsung, Phil Gaut said “Samsung’s new storage line up, including the Portable SSD T9, PRO Ultimate microSD and SSD 990 4TB redefines storage excellence for today’s users. With cutting-edge technology and incredible performance, we’re empowering creative professionals and gamers alike to elevate their digital experiences, by offering high performance storage with high-capacity, and optimised memory solutions that can enable Australians to achieve their creative potential.”