By | 28 Nov 2023

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, is set to launch globally on January 17th, 2024 and will include various AI capabilities.

Samsung has plans to concentrate on AI with the new devices, confirmed through the unveiling of the Galaxy AI experience, which is set to release alongside the S24 series.

There have also been an application that reveals the S24 is set to launch as an AI phone, with Samsung registering trademarks for titles including AI Phone, and AI Smartphone.

Samsung has also been filing trademarks for devices that are almost two years away, including the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Fold7, as well as ones set to launch in a few months.

During the last several months, the company also applied for trademarks for additional product categories that included AR glasses, and smart rings.

It’s aiming to acquire trademarks for TVs, smartphone screens with names and logos including Magic Pixel, Flex Magic, and Flex Magic Pixel.



