Motorola Launches New g84 5G Model For $399

By | 28 Nov 2023

Motorola launched a new mid-tier 5G smartphone, the moto g84 5G, which has a 6.5” ultrawide display with Full HD+ resolution, crystal clear audio through Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Sound, priced at a budget-conscious $399.

The new g54 was launched in Australia simultaneously as the brand celebrates the 10th anniversary of the moto g line.

Additionally, Motorola has designed the smartphone for the first time with the 2023 Pantone Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta (pictured above).

Users can also buy the moto g84 5G, which will also be available in a PMMA Midnight Blue design at some retailers, and a vegan leather Marshmallow Blue, which is only available at JB Hi-Fi.

“This month, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our moto g family, the series that kick started the premium mid-tier market in Australia. We are proud to have sold over 200 million moto g units worldwide since 2013, and it is clear that consumers are continuing to look for more budget-friendly options without compromising on features or sacrificing design,” Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific, said.

The moto g84 also has 5G and features a dual SIM, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, water-repellent, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and 1300 nits of brightness, making the screen visible in direct sunlight.

Motorola claims the Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform will offer speeds up to 2.2 GHz with a 6nm process node, which is needed for gaming and speedy streaming.

For elevated photography results, Motorola claims the moto g84 5G offers a camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Ultra Pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Vision, and a 16MP selfie camera.

The newest Motorola model 5000mAh battery has a TurboPower 30W charging to power up quickly.

To buy the moto g84 5G, buyers can purchase the product from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, and Big W and Amazon online only, from 28 November.

 

 



