Samsung is set to shake up the value 5G market handset market with an all-new A series smartphone.

the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone is stacked with technology including a 6.6-inch display, a rear quad-camera setup offering a 48-megapixel (MP) main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro camera.

It also has a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, has 4-gigabyte (GB) RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 terabyte via a micro-SD card.

According to market researcher Counterpoint Research, Samsung is using their A Series to fend off brands such as Nokia, TCL, Oppo and Motorola who are looking at sub $600 and, in some cases, sub $500 5G smartphones.

They are also ring fencing their premium smartphone range claim analysts.

Globally, Samsung hopes it can further expand its market share with affordable 5G smartphones up against Oppo and other Chinese brands.

Samsung recently defended its leading status in the 2020 global smartphone market, but its market share dropped from 20 percent to 19 percent as its shipments declined from 296.8 million units to 255.7 million units, Counterpoint Research data showed.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to release more 5G models in the Galaxy A series range this year, which will include the A32, the A52 and the A72.