Samsung Electronics is responsible for a third of the 92.6 million TVs sold globally during the first half of 2022.

This is according to market tracker Omdia, who said overall sales figures, of A$685 million, were down 6.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

Samsung’s 31.5 per cent market share was up half a percent. The Korean tech giant is trailled down LG Electronics with 17.4 percent, TCL with 8.7 percent, Hisense with 8.2 percent, and Sony with 7.4 percent.

In the high-end TV segment (priced at $3,600+) Samsung’s lead is even more commanding, with over 53.6 per cent of the market, followed by LG with 21.5 per cent, and Sony with 17.2 per cent.

Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED TV sold 4.64 million units in the half, a 16.3 percent leap.

Choi Joo-sun, president and CEO of Samsung Display, said yesterday, during his keynote speech at the International Meeting on Information Display in Busan, that he expects the self-luminous display market to grow rapidly, reaching US$100 billion by 2030.

To this end, Samsung will be increasing its investments in production lines of eighth-generation OLEDs for IT devices, and plans to invest in the micro-display market.

Choi says its QD-OLED displays, which consume less power and boast clearer picture quality, will be the game changer in the market.

“Following the pandemic, the diversification of IT devices is accelerating as people’s lifestyles are changing and consumer demand is evolving, with the spread of working from home and growing familiarity with virtual platforms. I expect the self-luminous display market will grow rapidly to $100 billion by 2030,” Choi said.



“When we look at recent changes in the market where IT devices are getting diversified, connectivity between devices, uninterrupted user experience and better image quality are becoming more important.



“This new trend is accelerating the era of self-luminous displays. I expect the self-luminous display market, which is estimated to be at US$40 billion to US$45 billion in 2022, to grow rapidly to US$100 billion by 2030.”

