After flooding wiped out the original store earlier this year, Officeworks Lismore has reopened, with a bigger range, better layout, and increased staff numbers.

The refurbish took 25 weeks of cleaning and repairing. The new stores features 55 new retail segments, a wider product range, a larger tech display and pen unit, dedicated Apple and Microsoft benches, 100 per cent LED lighting, and solar power via new roof panels.

“Officeworks is most proud of the way the team has worked to support all staff get back on their feet personally while reassuring everyone of job security for when they reopened,” a spokesperson for the company explains.

“While the rebuild was under construction, team members were provided with work opportunities at nearby stores, or in the Customer Service Centre to keep them supported as they worked through a very challenging time.”

Officeworks Lismore store business manager Peter Walden said it’s a step toward “getting back to normal.”