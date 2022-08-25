HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lismore Officeworks Reopens After Floods

Lismore Officeworks Reopens After Floods

By | 25 Aug 2022

After flooding wiped out the original store earlier this year, Officeworks Lismore has reopened, with a bigger range, better layout, and increased staff numbers.

The refurbish took 25 weeks of cleaning and repairing. The new stores features 55 new retail segments, a wider product range, a larger tech display and pen unit, dedicated Apple and Microsoft benches, 100 per cent LED lighting, and solar power via new roof panels.

“Officeworks is most proud of the way the team has worked to support all staff get back on their feet personally while reassuring everyone of job security for when they reopened,” a spokesperson for the company explains.

“While the rebuild was under construction, team members were provided with work opportunities at nearby stores, or in the Customer Service Centre to keep them supported as they worked through a very challenging time.”

Officeworks Lismore store business manager Peter Walden said it’s a step toward “getting back to normal.”

 


429834

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Vicinity Centres Profitable Again As Shoppers Return
Serious Questions Raised About Wesfarmers Online & Data Capture Losses As Shares Tank
The Reject Shop
Reject Shop Taps Bunnings Exec For New CEO
Officeworks Launch Sustainable Store In Eastern Creek
Officeworks Opens Massive New Green Store
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Yamaha’s E7B Earbuds Provide Big Sound, Many Options
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
LG Joins Home Connectivity Alliance
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
COMMENT:Why Federal Communications Minister Rowlands Should Pull Her Head In About AFL
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
Samsung Responsible For One-Third Of Global TV Sales
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
Nine Announces Huge Buyback Plan, $315M Profit
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Yamaha’s E7B Earbuds Provide Big Sound, Many Options
Latest News
/
August 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Yamaha has unleashed three sets of true wireless earbuds, the three of which have subtle design and spec differences, but...
Read More